One more Maharashtra cop succumbs to COVID-19, tally at 46

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The COVID-19 infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai, taking the total number of police personnel dying due to the infection across the state to 46, informed Mumbai police PRO Pranay Ashok on Saturday.

The deceased was admitted at King Edward Memorial Hospital of the city was receiving treatment from the past 10 days.

Out of the total 2,349 Mumbai policemen found coronavirus positive in the city, 31 have died due to lethal infection so far. (ANI)

