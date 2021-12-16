One more Omicron case in Gujarat, total rises to five

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): A woman tested positive for Omicron in Gujarat on Thursday taking the total number of cases of new COVID-19 variant in the state to five, officials said.

The new case has been reported from Vijapur municipality in Mehsana district of north Gujarat, state Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said.



He said the woman who has been found affected with the new variant had come in contact with a man who had returned from Zimbabwe.

On December 10, two persons had tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in the state. The infected persons had came in contact with a passenger who returned from Zimbabwe.

The nummber of Omicron variant cases in Delhi has gone up to 10 with two new cases. (ANI)

