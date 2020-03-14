One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, taking the count of positive cases in the city to 4.

Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, Sanjiv Kumar said, "A 34-year old man has tested positive in Nagpur Govt Medical College and Hospital. The total number of Coronavirus affected persons goes to 4."

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

