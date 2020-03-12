One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday confirmed one more positive case of coronavirus in the city.

"1 more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pune today, taking the total to 9 positive cases in the city," he said.

"The person has a travel history to the United States," he added.

The number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Out of the 73 confirmed cases (17 of them foreign nationals) in the country, Kerala has the maximum number of positive cases for novel coronavirus at 17.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

