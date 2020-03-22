One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has tested positive for coronavirus, Sindhu B Rupesh, District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada informed on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 342 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

