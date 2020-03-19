One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Kasargod (Kerala) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): One person tested positive for coronavirus in Kasargod district. He was found to have travel history to Dubai.

With this, the number of cases has risen to 28 in the state.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) have occurred in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

