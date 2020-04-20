One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Portblair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], April 20 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that one more person has tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at five in the Union Territory, he said.

The man who tested positive had come in contact with one of the four positive cases.

"One more positive. He came in contact with one of the present 4 positives. So total 5 positive cases while #AndamanFightsCOVID19 #StayHome," Sanghi tweeted.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country stands at 17,265 including 14,175 active cases of the virus.

So far, 2,546 patients have either been cured or discharged while 543 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health on Monday. (ANI)

