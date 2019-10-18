One more PMC Bank account holder dies of heart-attack, son says could not get money for treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): An account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack here on Friday.

Murlidhar Dhara, a resident of Mulund area, was suffering from a heart-related ailment for a long time and was to undergo the bypass surgery.

Speaking to ANI, the son of the deceased said his father could not undergo the surgery as they were not able to withdraw their money from the bank.

"My father was ill for a long time. The doctors had suggested him to undergo bypass surgery. We could not arrange proper treatment for him as we could not money from our accounts in the bank," Prem Dhara, his son, told ANI.

The son-father duo had accounts in the bank.

However, Prem did not reveal how much amount was there in his father's account in the bank.

At least two more people, who have accounts in the bank, have died in Mumbai earlier this week. (ANI)