One more positive COVID-19 case in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 12

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI) The Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department has detected one more positive COVID-19 case in the state on Friday.

One man, from Andhra Pradesh had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient who had returned from England.

"The latest victim, a male, is a contact of Patient number 7, who had returned from Birmingham, England. He had got in contact with the coronavirus patient on March 17 and developed symptoms.

The man was admitted to the Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, Telangana on March 21, and has been in isolation since then. He has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

With this the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state have now increased to 12.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 724 on Friday. (ANI)

