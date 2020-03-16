One more positive COVID-19 case reported from Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, Maharashtra Health Department said on Monday.

The 31-year-old man who tested positive has a travel history to Japan and Dubai, officials said.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

With the fresh case this morning, a total of 33 cases has been reported from Maharashtra, the maximum in the country, followed by Kerala (22).

Two people, one each from Karnataka and Delhi have so far died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)