One more recovers from COVID-19 in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): One COVID-19 patient has been discharged from hospital here after he recovered, an official said on Tuesday.

The man identified as Muhammed Harshel (22) hails from Malappuram district and was receiving treatment at Ernakulam Medical College. He was admitted in the hospital on March 21.

According to the state health department, so far in Kochi, a total of 25 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, out which 23 people have been cured/discharged and one has died.

The remaining person is receiving treatment at the hospital. (ANI)

