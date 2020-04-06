One more Tablighi Jamaat attendee tests COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh, according to SR Mardi, Director General of Police.

The individual had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

The DGP further appealed to passengers, who took the same bus from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh as the individuals who tested positive for the deadly virus, to put themselves under self-quarantine.

"Three other individuals, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, had travelled from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh via Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses on March 18, departing at 4:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Individuals that have travelled on these buses should put themselves under self-quarantine for fourteen days," the DGP said.

On Sunday, twelve Tablighi Jamaat members and their 52 contacts informed the police about their presence, and they have gone under self-quarantine, the DGP added.

The Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering was held in Delhi's Nizammudin area and violated coronavirus lockdown conditions. Numerous COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the meeting, including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. (ANI)

