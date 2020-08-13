One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said.

The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF launched a search operation in the area on the intervening night of August 12-13 in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo in Awantipora.

This came after the security forces received input about the presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo.

Today morning, two hideouts of LeT terrorists were busted and destroyed by the security forces.

Incriminating material and ammunition, including 1918 AK rounds, two hand grenades, UBGL thrower, and 4 UBGL grenades, were recovered during the search.

The recoveries also include ammonium nitrate, 5 gelatin sticks, crude pipe bomb and code sheets, Rs 5,400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder.

Officials said that terrorists appeared to have left the hideout before the arrival of the raiding party.

A case under Sections 18, 20, and 23 of the ULAP, Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act and 7/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Awantipora police station.

On Wednesday, a terrorist was neutralised in the encounter with security forces in orchards of Kamrazipora village of Pulwama district. An Indian Army soldier was killed and two soldiers suffered injuries in the encounter. (ANI)

