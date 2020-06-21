One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday.

"Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A total of two terrorists have been killed by the security forces in the ongoing operation.

The terrorists killed are yet to be identified.



Earlier today, Inspector General (IG) Police, Srinagar Vijay Kumar had said that out of the three terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire with security forces in Zadibal area, one was involved in the attack on BSF jawans which took place last month.



The joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.



Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area. (ANI)

