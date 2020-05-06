One more terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): One more terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the police and security forces at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora in Pulwama district on Wednesday, the police said.



According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir valley today, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the encounter where a top terrorist commander is trapped.

So far two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. One AK-56 rifle was recovered from the terrorist who was killed earlier in the encounter.



The gunfight between security forces and terrorists, which started at Sharshali Khrew area last night, is still underway.

Civilians from around 12 to 15 houses were evacuated from here in the morning. (ANI)

