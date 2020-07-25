One more terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Ranbirgarh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): One more terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Ranbirgarh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

A total of two terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far.

"The encounter began at about 8 am. A search operation is going on," Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)

