One more terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian, 5 eliminated so far

"One more terrorist has been eliminated by security forces in Munand area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. So far, five terrorists have been killed in the operation which is still underway," PRO Defence, Srinagar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

