One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar Island [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar, RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 likely COVID-19 cases on March 29, out of which only one was found positive, said Andaman and Nicobar administration.

The total number of cases found positive in the Union Territory stands at 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.

Earlier, Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had urged people to not panic or believe rumours. He assured them door delivery of groceries and medicines amid total lockdown in the Union Territory.

In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nationwide 21-day-long lockdown which started from March 25. He urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)



