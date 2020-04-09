One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally 39

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): With a fresh positive coronavirus case reported in Nawada, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Bihar has risen to 39, officials said on Wednesday.

"One more COVID-19 positive case in Bihar, taking the total to 39. A 38-year-old man from Nawada city with a travel history to Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. We are further ascertaining his travel history and contacts," Sanjay Kumar Principal Secretary of Health Department said.

The state has recorded one death so far.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

