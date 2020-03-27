One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur, tally rises to 44 in Rajasthan

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): One more positive case was reported from Jodhpur today, taking the state's tally to 44.

The person who tested positive is a co-traveller with a person already found positive yesterday. They travelled together from the UK to Jodhpur.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

