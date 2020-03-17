One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Bengaluru Department of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday said a new positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the city who has a travel history to Dubai.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, till date, 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka state, including one death.

The 11th patient who tested positive for COVID-19 today is a 67-year-old female, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

"She is a known case of chronic kidney disease. She was in strict home quarantine since March 9," said the department.

On Monday, she was admitted to the isolation hospital. 21 high-risk contacts identified, including 5 members of her family and are under strict home quarantine.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

