One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three.

"A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus; the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to three," said Manjit Singh, Mohali Civil Surgeon.

The state had on Thursday reported the first coronavirus death.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

