One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, total count rises to 51

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 51.

The state health department in a media bulletin informed that one more person from Dehradun has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the status of the infection in the state.

"Chief Minister said that the lockdown has to be strictly implemented, action should be taken against those who violate social distancing. In the meeting, it was decided that shops will be opened in the urban and rural areas of the state, according to the Central government guidelines. The timings for the opening of shops in the entire state will remain as before 7 am to 1 pm," reads a press statement from the state government. (ANI)



