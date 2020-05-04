One more tests positive for COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the total number of active cases to two in Himachal Pradesh, said Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal on Monday.

Dr Jeevanand, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi, also confirmed about the case and said the patient had come from Delhi a few days back.

"On April 29, the patient had come to Himachal Pradesh from Delhi. On his arrival, we examined him. We continued with his medical examination. On the night of April 30, the man was down with fever. We took a sample and was sent for testing. Today we received the report. It was COVID-19 positive," said Dr Jeevanand.

The Health Secretary said there are two active cases and both the patients have been placed under quarantine. (ANI)

