Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): One more witness turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case in the Special NIA Court on Thursday.

The witness, a former army officer, is the 19th witness to have turned hostile in the case.



Lt Colonel Prasad SL Purohit, an accused in the case, was present in the court during the hearing today.

The witness refused to recognise anyone except for Lt Colonel Purohit.

The matter would be heard again on March 25.