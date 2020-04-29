One Naxal killed, two Jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 29 (ANI): One Naxal was killed and two security force personnel sustained injuries in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

"The encounter took place near Karemetta in Chhote Donger police station at around 8.15 am. IEDs were detonated by the Naxals who ambushed and opened fire at the patrolling personnel resulting in a gun battle," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said.

"The body of the killed woman Naxal along with one SLR rifle and one 12 bore rifle were recovered from the site," Garg added.

One of the injured personnel belongs to the District Reserve Group (DRG) while the other is from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

The condition of the injured jawans are stable. (ANI)

