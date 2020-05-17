One new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh, total count rises to 78

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): One more person in the state has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, said Himachal Pradesh health department.

"With one new positive case of COVID-19 reported in the state today, the total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 78," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.

Of the 78 cases, 31 are active, 40 people have recovered, four have migrated and three have died so far.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of coronavirus cases stands at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

