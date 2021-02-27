'One of the most experienced leaders': PM Modi extends birthday wishes to BS Yediyurappa

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, calling him one of the most experienced leaders who has devoted his life to farmers and the poor.

"Greetings to Karnataka CM @BSYBJP Ji on his birthday. Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Born on February 27, 1943, BS Yeddyurappa, now 78, was first elected to the lower house of Karnataka Legislature in 1983 and has since represented the Shikaripur constituency seven times.

He was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on 3rd February 2006 in the JD(S) and BJP Coalition Government. Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on November 12, 2007.

In Karnataka's 2008 Assembly elections, Yeddyurappa contested from Shikaripura won the election and took the oath of office as Chief Minister on May 30, 2008.

He is the first person from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Chief Minister of a south Indian state and the first Chief Minister to present a separate agricultural budget. (ANI)