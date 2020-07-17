One of three terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter was Pakistani national: J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Out of the three terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter on Friday, one has been identified as a Pakistani national who was active for the last one and a half years.

"Last night, the Kulgam Police had received the information that three terrorists were hiding, the Kulgam police, the Army and the CRPF had cordoned off the area. In the encounter, three army personnel were injured and three terrorists were killed," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said here.

"Out of the three terrorists killed in Kulgam today, one has been identified as 'Walid', a Pakistan national. He was active here for the past one and a half years. He had escaped our cordon four times and was the most wanted terrorist," IG Kumar added.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists including an IED expert have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday, as per the Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh.

The ADG said that the terrorists were given instructions by their Pakistani handlers and were responsible for a large number of attacks.

Three army jawans were injured during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the Army hospital. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said. (ANI)

