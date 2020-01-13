One of two civilians killed by Pak Army along LoC, was beheaded

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): In a gruesome revelation, it has come to light that one of the two unarmed civilians killed in an attack in Poonch sector along LoC two days ago by Pakistan Army's Border Action Team (BAT), was beheaded, government sources informed.

Two unarmed civilians, Mohd Aslam and Altaf Hussain, were killed while two others were seriously injured in an attack by the Pakistani Army on Friday along the Line of Control.

Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army carried out the attack on five unarmed civilians who crossed over fencing on LoC in the Poonch sector but were within Indian territory.

Sources in Poonch said the civilians had crossed the LoC fencing for grazing their cattle when they were attacked by the Pakistan Army.

Heavy firing by Pakistan also took place in the Degwar and Gulpar sectors of Poonch district today.

The LoC in recent times has seen frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side. (ANI)

