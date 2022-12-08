One person killed by elephant in Assam's Goalpara, tusker electrocuted

Goalpara (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): One person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and one tusker was electrocuted in Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Bandarmatha village under Lakhipur Forest Range in Goalpara district and the deceased has been identified as Jugal Barman.



Confirming the report, the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur Forest Range, Dhruba Dutta told ANI that, "one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and the herd destroyed at least 25 houses in the village".

"A herd of wild elephants has been taking shelter in the area for the past 2 months. Last night, the wild elephants entered the village, destroyed at least 25 houses, and killed a villager. One wild elephant died after it came into contact with a live electric wire. We have tried to run away the herd of wild elephants from the area," the forest official further said.

Notably, on November 24, a wild tusker was found dead in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under Lakhipur Forest Range in the Goalpara district. (ANI)

