One person shot dead in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): One person has been shot dead in a firing incident in the Gautam Nagar area of Delhi on Monday morning, Delhi Police informed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of South District, Benita Mary Jaiker today said to ANI, "Around 3 am, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of firing in Gautam Nagar area was received. It was found that a 28-year-old man has been shot dead."



"He was previously involved in a murder case in 2016 and was in jail from 2016 till 2021. He came out on interim bail due to COVID-19 related guidelines. Personal rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder, though we are probing from all angles," the police said.

The police added that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

