One person who came from Maharashtra to Goa tests positive for COVID-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 24 (ANI): One passenger who came to Goa from Maharashtra by road has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 39 in the state.

A media bulletin from the Directorate of Health Services in Goa said, "One suspect case of COVID-19 has tested positive, he travelled by road from Maharashtra. Currently he is being treated at ESI Hospital, Margao (COVID Hospital) and his condition is stable."

According to the bulletin, the number of samples tested positive at 6 pm on Saturday is one. Cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 55, while 16 patients have been cured so far in the state.

Number of active cases in the state is 16.

Speaking at a press conference, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Saturday: "In Goa today one new case of COVID-19 reported, taking the tally of active patients to 39. The patient who has been tested positive travelled by road to Goa from Maharashtra. He is currently admitted at ESI hospital and his condition is stable." (ANI)

