One prisoner dies, three injured after a scuffle breaks in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): An under-trial prisoner died and three inmates were injured after a scuffle between inmates happened in Tihar Jail, Delhi police informed on Friday.

"An under-trial prisoner died and 3 inmates were injured during a scuffle that broke out in Tihar jail between prisoners," the police official said.



Police further mentioned that the under-trial prisoner named Prince Teotia was declared brought dead at the hospital.

"33-year-old Prince Teotia was declared dead at the hospital. The condition of the other three injured is stable," the official said.

Further investigation is underway into this matter. (ANI)

