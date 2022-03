Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 7 (ANI): One security personnel was injured in an IED blast in the Ilmidi area of the Bijapur district earlier today.



A police official said today that a District Force constable was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today.

The injured jawan has been admitted to the district hospital in Bijapur and is stable, the official added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)