One soldier killed in encounter between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): An Army soldier was killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said sources.

As per sources, the operation is still underway and four terrorists are trapped in the area by security forces.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are engaged in the operation.

