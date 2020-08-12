One soldier killed in J-K's Pulwama encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): One soldier has been killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

"One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. The search operation is in progress," the Army said.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter.

"#Kamrazipura #PulwamaEncounterUpdate: One #unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

One AK along with grenades, pouches, and other war-like stores have been recovered, the Army said.

A joint operation was launched on Tuesday evening by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army here in Budgam, Chinar Corps, the Indian Army said.

Cordon was laid and contact established by the forces after operation Kamrazipora in Budgam started.

"Op Kamrazipora, Budgam. The joint operation was launched late evening yesterday on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

