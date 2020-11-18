One soldier killed, two injured as avalanche hits Army post in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management said on Wednesday.



The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in the Tangdhar area around 8 pm on Tuesday night.

In a similar incident earlier in May, an Indian Army officer and a sapper lost their lives while their patrolling-cum-snow clearance party got caught in an avalanche in North Sikkim. (ANI)

