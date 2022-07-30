One terrorist eliminated in joint operation by Army, Police in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

Earlier, acting on a specific piece of information, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) in the Wanigam Bala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

According to Jammu and Kasmir, in the initial exchange of fire, two Army Jawans and police personnel received injuries and were shifted to the hospital for treatment where their condition is stable.



In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. However, the identification and affiliation of the killed terrorist are yet to be ascertained.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK-Magazines, seven AK-Rounds, one Pouch and one Bag have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the police said.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

