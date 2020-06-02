Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area of Pulwama district, according to the Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday.
According to the Kashmir Zone police, the encounter is still underway.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
One terrorist killed, encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 06:28 IST
