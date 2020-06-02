Representative image
One terrorist killed, encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 06:28 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area of Pulwama district, according to the Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday.
According to the Kashmir Zone police, the encounter is still underway.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

