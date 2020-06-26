One terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter, which broke out between terrorists and security forces at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

More details are awaited.

On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)

