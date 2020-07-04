Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.
"So far one unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," said the Kashmir Force Police.
The operation is currently ongoing. More details to follow.
Earlier today, an encounter broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)
One terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:18 IST
