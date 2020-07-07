An encounter broke out at the Goosu area of Pulwama on Tuesday morning.
One terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:52 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out in Pulwama's Goosu area on the early morning of Tuesday.
"One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Operation underway," said Kashmir Zone Police.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

