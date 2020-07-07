Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter that broke out in Pulwama's Goosu area on the early morning of Tuesday.
"One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Operation underway," said Kashmir Zone Police.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
One terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Pulwama
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:52 IST
