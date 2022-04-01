One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces that started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, said the police on Friday.

"One terrorist killed. The operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.



Earlier on Thursday, an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces started in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

"Encounter has started at Turkwangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

