Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Nowgam area of Verinag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
The brief exchange of firing took place between terrorists and the security forces.
The search operation is underway.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:59 IST
