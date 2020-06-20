Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, which is underway at Likhdi Pora area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.
Police and security forces are present at the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
One terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:57 IST
Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, which is underway at Likhdi Pora area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday.