One terrorist killed in J-K's Pampore encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Srinagar) [India], November 6 (ANI): One terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with the security forces in the Lalpora village of Pampore in Pulwama district on Friday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.



The encounter broke out in the Lalpora area of Pampore, yesterday.

During a cordon and search operation (CASO) last night, terrorists started firing indiscriminately at the security personnel after being tracked and two unknown people were injured in the firing.

"One unidentified terrorist neutralised in the Pampore encounter. Operation is going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir police tweeted. (ANI)

