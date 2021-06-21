One terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in in J-K's Shopian

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists earlier in the night in the Gund Brath area.

"SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



The terrorist is affiliated to which terror group is still unknown.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco terror module in Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition on Saturday.

"These arms and ammunition were hidden under cavities in vehicles. We are investigating how they were transporting it. We have some leads that point to people from outside the Union Territory. We have so far arrested 10 people," Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla told ANI.

Kashmir Zone Police informed that four pistols, 10 grenades and four vehicles were seized from the arrested people. Baramulla Police also seized Rs 21 lakh cash and 9 kg heroin which has market value of approximately Rs 45 crore.(ANI)

