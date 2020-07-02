One terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled by security forces in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): An infiltration bid by terrorists has been foiled in the Keri area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on early Wednesday morning. One terrorist has been killed, sources said.

Terrorists opened fire after coming 400 metres inside the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC). The infiltration bid was foiled at 5:55 am, the sources added.

One AK-47 and magazines have been recovered. (ANI)

