One terrorist neutralised in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Friday morning, the police said.

Further details are awaited as the operation is in progress.



The encounter started in wee hours of Friday at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)

